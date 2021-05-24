Let Ziwe interview all the politicians, not just Andrew Yang

A New York mayoral candidate gets admirably honest on the latest episode of Ziwe Fumudoh’s new Showtime talk show, Ziwe. It’s not highly anticipated guest and current New York mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang, however, but rather Ziwe herself, who announces a vanity campaign of her own in a mock ad midway through the episode.

Unlike Yang, Ziwe freely admits that running for Mayor would be an exercise in boosting her profile, rather than boosting the city’s functionality. While the pretend mayoral candidate doesn’t get any disclosures quite that juicy out of the real one, she does get Yang on the ropes in such a revealing way that it’s clear that Ziwe should be granted the opportunity to interview all political candidates going forward.

Right away, everything that made Ziwe’s Instagram show such a must-watch last summer makes it terrifying for Yang to be on this incarnation of the program. It is either an extremely bold move or a mind-boggling research fail that he is here at all, Zooming in to answer questions such as, “What are your favorite racial stereotypes, are there any that are just straight-up true?”

Sometimes, Yang trots out standard politician time-buying tactics, repeating the question back and declaring, “What an interesting question!” before finding the safest response possible. With the particular question above, however, the strain of finding a safe answer shows results in facial contortions that are practically tectonic, before going with Asian stereotypes. “I’ll stick to the more benign ones,” he declares, before admitting that people of Asian heritage typically do indeed like their food, as that popular stereotype goes.