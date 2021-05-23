‘SNL’ tells the hilarious truth about Pride—and its own LGBTQ evolution

Things change so fast sometimes, you can barely believe the way they were before. The season finale of SNL, for instance, is steeped in awe at radical change—from jokes in both the cold open and Weekend Update about how different the world looks now from the time of the season premiere, to a razor-sharp game show sketch about since-disgraced public figures who thrived in the ’90s.

One sketch from this episode stood out, however, for showing how thoroughly the winds of change have blown through Saturday Night Live itself. “Pride Month Song” is a savagely honest depiction of the corporate-sponsored, drama-filled, always unmissable LGBTQ celebration, and it’s a far cry from the kind of queer content that appeared on the show until fairly recently.

Back in the Nineties, Saturday Night Live had an impressively progressive sketch achieve mythic status with its take on hypersexualized beer commercials. Schmitt’s Gay dropped Adam Sandler and Chris Farley in one of those fantastical—and fantastically horny—premises common to advertising of the time, but casually made the pair gay. The joke wasn’t on Farley and Sandler’s characters for being gay; it was on the dude bros duped into believing a brand of alcohol might get them laid.

Unfortunately, this sketch proved to be a rare flash of nuance, not just for the show but for pop culture of the era altogether. For many years to come, most televised jokes relating to the LGBTQ community were created by straight writers and performers, at the expense of the community. Early-aughts SNL was steeped in throwaway jokes about (gasp!) men wearing dresses or even (gulp!) kissing each other. That queerness was even depicted at all in any way on TV was intended as a sign of progress, even if the writers had no idea what to say about it.