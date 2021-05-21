This is what New York City streets would look like with 25% less space for cars

advertisement advertisement

When Danny Harris’s kids, 2 and 5 years old, draw a picture of a city, they draw a street full of cars. It’s an image that probably comes to mind for a lot of city dwellers—the packed traffic that fills the grid of streets; cabs, buses, and cars fighting for space—but it’s one that Harris, the executive director of the New York City transit advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, hopes to change. He wants New Yorkers to envision how their streets could look if 25% of that space was taken back from private cars and given to the entire public, and a new visual report from TransAlt shows specific examples.

In Manhattan, at Broadway and East 17th, a busy commercial street is shown full of double-parked cars, crosswalks that aren’t cleared, and pollution from all the traffic. But with a few changes—bike parking and car-free public plazas—the TransAlt report turns that same stressful intersection into one full of pedestrians, with public restrooms, street markets, and dedicated drop-off zones for retail spaces or people who do need to get to that area by car. The redesign would not only reduce traffic and traffic-related pollution—converting streets to car-free pedestrian plazas in Times Square reduced the nitrogen oxide pollution by 63% and nitrogen dioxide pollution by 41%—it would benefit businesses, too. When car parking was turned into public seating on Pearl Street in Manhattan, 100 people over the course of the day could use space that once housed a single car, and sales at local shops increased 14%. In another example, a residential street in Queens (58th Avenue at Junction Boulevard) is shown with piles of trash bags crowding the narrow sidewalks and the rest of the public space devoted to cars, not to seating or anywhere for neighborhood kids to play. By adding on-street trash bins and narrowing the road in favor of a wider sidewalk, there’s room for bike parking, trees, and benches. Space for added greenery could not only help sequester car emissions but help keep that residential street cooler.

The report serves to illustrate TransAlt’s 25×25 campaign, which challenges New York’s next leaders to put 25% of street space to use for things other than cars by 2025. (Currently, TransAlt estimates 75% of street space is dedicated to the movement and storage of vehicles.) For TransAlt, it’s about more than building protected bike lanes; radically changing the way our streets look could speed New York’s economic recovery, help solve health and access inequities, and save the city billions in costs accrued from traffic crashes, lost time, air pollution, hot neighborhoods, and more. “We can’t afford not to make this change,” Harris says. The through line of all the examples (the report shows five street types—arterial, commerce, residential, school, and transit streets—across all five boroughs, identifying current problems and proposed solutions) is that “we can create spaces and streets that work for drivers, that work for pedestrians, that work for cyclists, that work for public transit, and that serve more than just the movement and storage of private vehicles,” Harris says. That image of car-clogged streets that comes to mind when his kids doodle is an example of how much car culture is ingrained in our cities, even for people who don’t own or drive cars. And a majority of New York households don’t own a car, so shouldn’t they demand more of this public space? During the pandemic, they started to. Open streets, which were shuttered to cars for certain hours on certain days, and the use of parking space for outdoor dining gave people a glimpse of new ways they could benefit from street space. Before COVID-19, people may have never imagined they’d have brunch within a structure built where cars once parked; the TransAlt visual report takes all that further to imagine what other amenities our streets could offer in the future, says David Vega-Barachowitz, director of urban design at WXY, the architecture studio that created the renderings.

