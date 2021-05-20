GOP politicians are lying to pretend Biden doesn’t share their view on Israel

advertisement advertisement

The young administration of President Joe Biden has already prompted premature comparisons to the transformative Democratic presidency of FDR. When it comes to the current Middle East crisis, however, Biden’s actions have been more reminiscent of other presidents—Trump, George W. Bush, take your pick.

Amidst a crisis that truly seems to have shifted the domestic perception of the U.S.’s support of Israel, Biden’s unwavering commitment to Israel has not only disappointed but disenchanted many progressives, including the author of this post. But if Biden’s response is a calculated sop to conservatives, who remain equally consistent about Israel’s inherent infallibility, conservatives refuse to acknowledge it as such. The GOP refusing to acknowledge this reality shouldn’t be much of a surprise, though. Of course, they don’t. It’s their literal mandate to avoid the appearance of being remotely satisfied or in agreement with anything Joe Biden does. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the patron saint of bipartisanship, recently admitted “One-hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration,” echoing a similar statement he made at the beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency. This week, the Republicans unequivocally proved their commitment to opposing Biden, even when they’re in agreement with him. If it takes a little lying in order to get the point across, so be it.

On Wednesday, May 19, the GOP leaders held a press conference, a transcript of which can be found here. Below is just a sampling of what Republican senators had to say about how Joe Biden is handling the “conflict” in Israel: Marsha Blackburn: “I can guarantee that each one of us assembled here is willing to pledge our unequivocal support to Israel. Now the Biden administration should be willing to do the same thing.” Jerry Moran: “We are sending a message to the Biden Administration that it is important that they do what is morally correct and what is in the best interest of the United States, which is in support of Israel in these difficult and challenging times.” Okay, he already did that. Now what? Several other senators had some goalpost-moving suggestions that ignore what Biden has already said. Rick Scott: “Biden has to get a backbone. He has to stand up for American allies. He doesn’t have a backbone right now. What’s he need to do? Stop talking to Iran. State-sponsored terrorism, don’t talk to them. Stop giving money to the Palestinians and stand up for the greatest ally we have in the Middle East, Israel.” Other GOP senators are similarly, preemptively mad about the possibility of Biden changing his position after receiving more information, skipping the step where they ever acknowledge that at this moment, Biden appears to be exactly on their side.

