GOP politicians are lying to pretend Biden doesn’t share their view on Israel

The young administration of President Joe Biden has already prompted premature comparisons to the transformative triple term of FDR. When it comes to the current Middle East crisis, however, Biden’s actions have been more reminiscent of other presidents—Trump, George W. Bush, take your pick.
But just try telling that to any conservative politician.
The most popular and effective GOP attack against Biden has long been that he is a puppet of the radical socialist left. To hear Fox News or Ted Cruz tell it, Biden is in utter lockstep with Green New Deal architect and Medicare for All proponent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—despite their many public disagreements. However, as Israel’s current tactics at fighting Hamas in Gaza have generated an unprecedentedly visible backlash among progressive reps such as AOC and Rashida Tlaib, not to mention in the pundit class, the contrast with Joe Biden couldn’t be more stark.
As the crisis in Gaza drags on, Biden has remained steadfast in his exclusive support of Israel, despite the brutal imbalance in Palestinian civilian casualties. He hasn’t even bothered with any “It’s complicated!”-style equivocating, instead opting for repeated statements that emphasize Israel’s “right to defend itself,” without weighing in on whether Palestinians have the same right. In fact, just this week, the Biden administration sold $735 million worth of weapons to Israel, on top of the billions in the U.S. budget for 2021 already allocated in that direction.
Amid a crisis that truly seems to have shifted the domestic perception of the U.S.’s support for Israel, Biden’s unwavering commitment has not only disappointed but disenchanted many progressives, including the author of this post. But if Biden’s response is possibly a calculated sop to conservatives, who remain equally consistent about Israel’s inherent infallibility, conservatives refuse to acknowledge it as such.
The GOP disregarding this reality shouldn’t be much of a surprise, though. It’s their literal mandate to avoid appearing remotely satisfied or in agreement with anything Joe Biden does or says.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the patron saint of bipartisanship, recently admitted “100 percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration,” echoing a similar statement he made at the beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency. This week, the Republicans unequivocally proved his point by opposing Biden even when they were in sync with him. If it takes a little lying in order to get the point across, so be it.
On Wednesday, May 19, the GOP leaders held a press conference, a transcript of which can be found here. Below is just a sampling of what Republican senators had to say about how Joe Biden is handling the “conflict” in Israel:
Marsha Blackburn: “I can guarantee that each one of us assembled here is willing to pledge our unequivocal support to Israel. Now the Biden administration should be willing to do the same thing.”
Jerry Moran: “We are sending a message to the Biden Administration that it is important that they do what is morally correct and what is in the best interest of the United States, which is support of Israel in these difficult and challenging times.”
Okay, Biden already did that, and the entire left flank of the party got mad at him for it. Now what? Other senators had some goalpost-moving suggestions.
Rick Scott: “Biden has to get a backbone. He has to stand up for American allies. He doesn’t have a backbone right now. What’s he need to do? Stop talking to Iran. State-sponsored terrorism, don’t talk to them. Stop giving money to the Palestinians and stand up for the greatest ally we have in the Middle East, Israel.”
Still other GOP senators were similarly, preemptively mad about the possibility of Biden changing his position after receiving more information, skipping the step where they ever acknowledge that at this moment, Biden is on their side.
Tom Cotton: “Joe Biden’s been rapidly caving to the left this week. He started out by saying he supports Israel’s right to defend itself. Then it became, he supports a cease-fire. Then his aide said, ‘Well, he talked really tough to Benjamin Netanyahu.’ Today, he said he expects a significant de-escalation from Israel. Joe Biden, pretty soon, it’s going to be supporting a resolution to block arm sales to Israel.”
It takes a certain kind of inhumanity to look at Biden’s trajectory this week and describe it as “caving to the left,” but the GOP has that quality in spades.
Meanwhile, Senator Mike Lee could only offer a nonsensical comparison to the film The Princess Bride, which prompted conservative court jester Ted Cruz to add: “for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be supporting Hamas [terrorists] over Israel should be inconceivable.”
You couldn’t ask for a better way to illuminate how the GOP conception of Joe Biden is rooted in fantasy. If for some reason they needed an example, however, those senators have already proven willing to conjure imaginary talking points from thin air.