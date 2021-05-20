Poshmark and Snapchat team up to court Gen Z consumers for ‘Posh Parties’ and shopping

It’s the Zoomer dream team: Poshmark—a leading web marketplace for vintage clothing, jewelry, and decor—meets Snapchat, the new king of social media platforms for the teenage bracket.

The two tech-focused companies are together launching Poshmark Mini, a social shopping product housed within Snapchat. According to a media release, Mini will bring “the thrill of the Poshmark treasure hunt” to the app, by letting users interact with other shoppers during real-time “Posh Parties,” browse the entire catalogue of 200 million-plus items for sale, and see what brands are trending.

In doing so, Poshmark is capitalizing on dual shifts accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic—the digitalization of retail, and the embrace of thrifting. And in 2020, a year of quarantine-induced solitude, retailers also leaned on social features. According to Poshmark, its users engaged in more than 30 billion social interactions, largely driven by younger generations. Now with Snapchat, which reaches about 90% of Americans aged 13-24, Poshmark is more directly targeting Gen Z as a key future consumer.

It’s not alone: Last year Walmart hosted its first live, virtual shopping event with TikTok, another social platform favored by teenagers.