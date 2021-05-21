Ikea recalls 159,000 dishes for scalding users

With picnic season around the corner, many people have picked up plastic dinnerware from Ikea to bring to the beach or the park. It turns out, it may not be safe to use.

The Swedish home giant has recalled 159,000 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mugs in the United States and Canada. (Recalls were announced in other countries as well, but the full extent of the global recall was not clear.) According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ikea received 123 reports of these products breaking, causing hot food or liquid to leak out. There were four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Ikea did not respond to a request for more information on how these products malfunctioned.

These aren’t the first Ikea products that have been found to harm consumers. As we’ve reported in the past, the company has recalled millions of products because they’ve injured or killed users. Last year, it recalled its plastic Troligtvis travel mug in most markets after tests showed that a version of the mug made in India leached harmful chemicals into the liquid inside it. In 2018, it recalled water-dispensing pet bowls after two dogs suffocated to death when their heads were trapped inside the domelike reservoir that held the water.

But perhaps most disturbingly, at least six children have died after furniture toppled over on them, including an incident in 2017 when a Hemnes dresser crushed a 2-year-old to death. Ikea recalled 29 million dressers—eight million Malm dressers and 21 million other models—because of this. In 2015, Ikea launched a “Secure It” campaign, to educate customers about how to secure their furniture to the wall or floor, to prevent it from toppling over on kids.