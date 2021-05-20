The COVID Hate Crimes Act becomes law today: Here’s what it does

President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act this afternoon.
Most notable in the legislation: It requires the U.S. attorney general to designate a Department of Justice employee to expedite the review of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to work with state and local agencies to address them.
“Hate has no place in America,” Biden tweeted this morning.
He’s slated to sign the act at 2 p.m. at the White House, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Representative Grace Meng of New York, both Democrats, introduced the legislation in March. The House passed the act in a 364-62 vote on Tuesday; the Senate passed it 94-1 last month.
Hate crimes against Asian Americans have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, then-President Donald Trump maliciously dubbed the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, “the China virus” and “kung flu.”
Across the United States, people physically attacked individuals of Asian descent, including the elderly. Other Asian Americans have been subjected to verbal abuse.
The violence came to a head on March 16 when a gunman opened fire at two Atlanta spas, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian. (Seven of the eight were women.) Last week, Robert Aaron Long was indicted on murder and other charges and the local prosecutor has indicated she plans to file hate-crime charges, too.
The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act quotes a report that counted close to 3,800 reported cases of anti-Asian discrimination and incidents related to COVID–19 between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
“Before this pandemic started, I urged everyone—including elected officials—to not blame Asian Americans for the virus,” Meng said in a written statement, when the act was unveiled. “My words were not heeded.”