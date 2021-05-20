The COVID Hate Crimes Act becomes law today: Here’s what it does

President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act this afternoon.

Most notable in the legislation: It requires the U.S. attorney general to designate a Department of Justice employee to expedite the review of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to work with state and local agencies to address them.

“Hate has no place in America,” Biden tweeted this morning.

He’s slated to sign the act at 2 p.m. at the White House, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris.