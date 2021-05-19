Child care is infrastructure that employers can support today

advertisement advertisement

Can you envision an office where kids are welcome? Many would say, “Absolutely not.” That’s a missed opportunity if you ask me.

There is a key flaw in the “child care is essential” conversation. The resistance to bringing children to work, or funding child care at work, usually results in a “child care is the individual’s problem to solve, not ours” response from leaders. The flaw is not taking responsibility for how we enable working parents to work. Employers, when asked why they don’t support child care subsidies, will often point to cost and fairness as the top barriers. They might cite a hesitance to rolling out a benefit for some but not all employees. The alternate solution suggested by many who work in HR and leadership positions is to support better wages and flexibility so parents can access the caregiving support they need. Flexibility, they say, is how we’ll get more women to reenter the workforce. That advice misses the point.

I believe that child care should be thought of as an employer responsibility. Without child care, working parents can’t get to work. If we look at caregiving responsibilities as infrastructure, particularly economic and community infrastructure, we unlock new potential funding sources and many new problem-solvers. Consider it the many-to-one approach versus one-to-many. Child care isn’t simply a problem for an individual household or even one government body to fix but rather a structural barrier preventing economic recovery, something that requires many more solution finders. Take transit as an example of multifactorial, mutually beneficial infrastructure support. We expect that all orders of government—municipal, state, and federal—will contribute to transportation funding because we need those systems to get people to work. Where there are gaps, some employers fill in those gaps by supplying transit benefits. In short: Yes to buses, but no to babies.

Before Google and Facebook’s Palo Alto buses, there were car allowances and transit pass subsidies. Regardless of what deployment looks like, many employers consider transportation an infrastructure support they’re willing to provide in order to attract and deliver their talent to work. Plus, as Anne Driscoll noted, “Someone thought it’s not great for all these Google employees who live in San Francisco to drive 35 miles to work, and that morphed into a transportation network that shuttles 1,200 people a day, which has a huge impact on the environment and on people’s lives.” Google’s shuttle bus solution wasn’t driven exclusively by efficiency but also by a clever and substantial green strategy. What happens if we start to see bringing children to work, or simply making it easier for parents to get to work, as a way to have a huge impact on people’s working lives? What does caregiving support unlock in our collective community gains? Tech companies in the San Francisco suburbs, for better or worse, understood that shuttling employees from urban centers to suburban campuses is not only a green commuter strategy, but it also alleviates friction for top talent and adds a sticky retention strategy for those who no longer have to think about car insurance, gas, and automobile maintenance.

In my view, the future of child care is in understanding that the solution lies within infrastructure. As President Biden prepares to add a stronger child care lens to his upcoming economic proposal, some may be tempted to let the feds deal with it. But that ignores the unique opportunity today’s workplace leaders have to alleviate the friction working parents feel in navigating yearslong waitlists, expensive child care fees, and the epically stressful day care drop-off/pick-up race. Not to mention it’s a chance to immediately support women who have been forced out of work due to caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic. Kamala Harris tweeted “When we invest in infrastructure, we create good jobs.” She gets it. Child care as infrastructure means more working parents get to work while beginning to shift the responsibility of child care from an individual’s problem to a collective responsibility that supports a diverse workforce. And that diverse workforce becomes one that doesn’t see a disproportionate number of highly skilled women and marginalized parents leaving jobs after they have children. As a leader, you can begin to support working parents in numerous ways. Here are a few ideas to get started:

• Consider “no meeting” days for all employees when children are unexpectedly home in the event of lockdowns, school closures, or bad weather days. That takes the pressure off and still allows work to happen. • Set aside office “kid-friendly” zones where older children are welcome to attend virtual school, complete after-school homework, or log on during bad weather or a sudden school closure day. A small boardroom with Wi-Fi will work well. • Partner with agencies that provide on-demand and drop-in caregiving support to bring in early childhood educators to your office when parents need to bring their kids to work. If you convert an empty office into a playroom and bring in the teachers to facilitate programming, you can quickly support a dozen employees.

• Ensure your office has a nursing suite, which requires little more than four walls (not transparent glass, please), a comfortable chair, an electrical outlet, and a mini-fridge. • Think about how you recognize and honor your employees’ role as working parents in addition to professionals. Now that we’ve spent more than a year looking into each other’s home office setup, we can’t unsee that some of us are parents. Sometimes all parents need is acknowledgment and reassurance that their identity as a parent is welcome and celebrated at the company. After all, have you ever met a more efficient worker than a parent who runs between pumping, work calls, investor meetings, and snack time? Think in terms of infrastructure support and what your company can offer, from day care subsidies to occasional credits. By acknowledging workers as parents, we send a signal that child care is our collective responsibility, one we are all committed to resolving in order to get more people back to work.

