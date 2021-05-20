Spotify, Pixar, Levi’s, and nearly 200 other companies join Time’s Up to reimagine the caregiving economy

advertisement advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic uncovered many weaknesses in U.S. infrastructure, one of them being caregiving policy. When schools across the country closed their doors and went virtual, nearly 75 million children were suddenly stuck at home. And with quarantines limiting contact to close family members, the burden of caregiving was largely shouldered by mothers—many of whom were juggling full-time jobs.

But 24/7 motherhood is a full-time job, and that’s a lot to balance. According to a report from Harvard Business School, a third of all U.S. employees have left a job during their career to handle a caregiving responsibility—a statistic made much more dire by the pandemic. The National Women’s Law Center reported that women have lost more than three decades of progress in labor force participation in just one year, and just the first month of the pandemic erased a decade of gains following the Great Recession. In an effort to rewrite the story, the Time’s Up Foundation is partnering with a coalition of nearly 200 companies to better support working caregivers. Major names include Spotify, Pixar, Levi Strauss & Co., Verizon, JPMorgan Chase, and Care.com. Together they’re forming the Care Economy Business Council, with the goal of reshaping workplace practices and cultural norms that force women to choose between flourishing professionally and tending to family. Members will also advocate for public policy that provides federally funded family and medical leave and affordable child and elder care.

