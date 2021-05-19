Squarespace stock goes public on the NYSE with a direct listing: Here’s the latest

Squarespace is designing its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The website creation company and e-commerce platform is going public today with a direct listing, trading under the ticker symbol is SQSP.

The NYSE gave its shares a $50 reference price. In midday trading, shares were down almost 7% to just over $45.

Squarespace’s 2020 revenue was $621 million, 28% more than 2019’s, according to the Form S-1 Squarespace filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16. The company had 3.66 million subscribers as of December 31, and its 2020 commerce-side revenue was $143 million, up 78%.