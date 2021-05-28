advertisement
  • 9:00 pm

Summer is here! Get ready with these 48 essentials Fast Company editors swear by

From swimsuits to camping gear to sunscreen and bug spray, these are the best products for Summer 2021

[Photos: courtesy HAY; Madewell; Bloomscape; Funboy; Lively]

Summer is here! And if you’re anything like us, it snuck up on you. If you’re opening your drawers to faded swimsuits, dried out sunscreen, and popped pool inflatables, have no fear: We’ve got you covered with our essential products. Think you’re set? This list is also packed with delightful add-ons that we promise will make your life easier (and more fun) at the beach, backyard, on the road, or anywhere you’re spending your summer months. No matter how you spend it, we’re wishing you a delightful, warm, sun-soaked summer!

Fast Company’Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.

Atoll Inflatable Paddleboard

Atoll Inflatable Paddleboard

Taking your SUP game to the next level: ATOLL’s 11-foot paddle boards inflate fast, ride smooth, and can hold up to 700 lbs of weight (before shrinking down to a mere 21 lbs, perfect for stashing in the back of your car.)

$800|Buy Now
Balmuda Lantern

Balmuda Lantern

Create that ooh-ahh ambiance with Balmuda’s extremely chic portable lantern. The rechargeable, water-resistant LED light can be dimmed and switched between three unique settings: candle, amber, and warm white.

$199|Buy Now
Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer

Packed with skin-friendly ingredients—Vitamin C! Black Currant Seed Oil!—Beautycounter’s sheer color moisturizer also includes SPF 20 mineral sunscreen, for a base layer that has you covered.

$45|Buy Now
Biolite Firepit+

Biolite Firepit+

For a true campfire-grill hybrid, Biolite’s Firepit+ checks all the boxes, and then some. Flames grow fast and clean—without sacrificing the satisfying crackle and pop—and can be controlled via Bluetooth or tamed via grill grate for a crowd-pleasing meal.

$250|Buy Now
Bloomscape Patio Plant Set

Bloomscape Patio Plant Set

Give your garden a jumpstart with Bloomscape’s ready-for-action patio plant sets. Inside, you’ll find everything you need to prep your green thumb, including young, complementary plants and the right soil to make sure they grow up to be strong.

$508|Buy Now
Boden Kelafonia Swimsuit

Boden Kelafonia Swimsuit

Always flattering, always comfortable—Boden’s Kefalonia Swimsuit is made to stay snug, soft, and never pinch or pull. FC senior editor Amy Farley swears up and down by hers, more than three summers after first purchase.

$98|Buy Now
CUUP swim

CUUP swim

CUUP’s gorgeous lingerie silhouettes make their beachside debut this summer with the brand’s new collection of swimwear. The multi-piece collection looks great, feels supportive, and is sure to become your new favorite.

$98|Buy Now
Corkcicle Classic Stemless Glasses

Corkcicle Classic Stemless Glasses

Protect your next glass of rosé from the heat (and pesky bugs) while on the beach or in your backyard with a curved, triple-insulated tumbler designed for a generous pour.

$30|Buy Now
Corkcicle Flat Kanteen

Corkcicle Flat Kanteen

For the camper, the outdoor concert goer, and those long walks around the park, Corkcicle’s pocket-friendly canteen holds 17 oz. of your choice and keeps it cool all day long.

$79|Buy Now
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Sorbet Maker

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Sorbet Maker

Never curse the day you just missed Mr. Frosty again—Cuisinart’s super simple frozen treat maker whips up frosty delights in a matter of minutes. Swirl and blend on demand until your heart’s content. (But, really, if you hear those ice cream truck bells, we won’t stop you.)

$110|Buy Now
Cuyana Silk Bomber Jacket

Cuyana Silk Bomber Jacket

Sometimes you just need a light jacket. We have found the perfect one. Made with washable silk and effortlessly chic, Cuyana’s Silk Bomber has you covered for summer and beyond.

$225|Buy Now
Everlane Retro Jersey Shorts

Everlane Retro Jersey Shorts

Don’t know what to wear? Everlane shorts. Too hot to think about it? Everlane shorts. Forgot you should be wearing pants to your 3 p.m. Zoom? You get it.

$38|Buy Now
Fatboy Lamzac the Original 3.0

Fatboy Lamzac the Original 3.0

For the most comfortable, portable seating on the coast, look no further than Fatboy’s simply great inflatable loungers. Give it a shake in the wind to fill it with air before it breaks down into a beach bag-friendly size, just under 2 lbs.

$80|Buy Now
Fortessa Tableware Solutions Veranda Outdoor Pitcher &amp; Tumblers

Fortessa Tableware Solutions Veranda Outdoor Pitcher &amp; Tumblers

Never fret shards from spilled chardonnay with stylish melamine drinkware — it won’t shatter, and it’s lightweight enough to carry along with a paper plate full of food.

$29|Buy Now
Funboy Chaise Lounger

Funboy Chaise Lounger

It floats! It sits in the sand! It lounges by the pool! You’ll never have to leave Funboy’s funky inflatable lounger—but really, why would you ever want to?

$79|Buy Now
Funboy Resort Kiddie Pool

Funboy Resort Kiddie Pool

Yes, you can still take your Zoom calls from here.

$59|Buy Now
Ghia Le Spritz

Ghia Le Spritz

Ghia’s unusual (but in a good way) aperitif was a Dry January favorite, but its newest canned spritz—a pre-mixed version of founder Mélanie Masarin’s go-to drink—is a bubbly, bitter, palate whetting delight.

$18|Buy Now
Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño Aperitif

Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño Aperitif

Your most versatile summer sipper: drink it with tequila, drink it with soda water… or drink it on its own, on the rocks. Haus’s fresh, fruity, low-alcohol aperitifs are great for one-step cocktails when it’s far too hot to fuss with the bar cart.

$35|Buy Now
Hay Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs Set

Hay Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs Set

Graphic and eye-catching, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec’s outdoor set looks like a cross between a park bench and classic cabana stripe. Making it perfect for summer and inviting for everyone.

$2,195|Buy Now
Hill House Nap Dress

Hill House Nap Dress

Hill House’s breezy, dreamy nap dresses amassed a cult following during the pandemic. But even with the promise of a new new normal, these easy-to-wear frocks seem here to stay.

$125|Buy Now
Huckberry Turkish Towels

Huckberry Turkish Towels

The take-it-everywhere travel companion you need right now. Turkish towels are flatweave and fast-drying—making them great for showers, but also the beach, picnics, colder-than-average evenings and a whole score of other summer events.

$23|Buy Now
Hydrant Hydration Mix

Hydrant Hydration Mix

After you’ve slathered on the sunscreen, get the rest of your body ready for a full day in the heat with Hydrant’s powdered electrolyte-packed mixes in fun summer flavors like Watermelonade and Blood Orange.

$29|Buy Now
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote

Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote

This rugged and lightweight cooler bag keeps contents cold for up to 36 hours. Fill it with drinks and head out on the road or hiking trail with ice-cold beverages slung over your shoulder—or on your back, with helpful back straps

$149|Buy Now
Hydro Flask Serving Bundle

Hydro Flask Serving Bundle

The same always-cold technology that keeps your water icy even in sweltering heat now insulates handy serving bowls—keeping salad or pasta salad cool (or hot) at a picnic, park, or backyard barbecue.

$139|Buy Now
Kinfield DEET-free bug repellant

Kinfield DEET-free bug repellant

This clean, DEET-free bug repellent will stop every mosquito (and other pest) in its tracks, while still smelling sweet and fresh. It sounds like an oxymoron, but for once, it doesn’t have to be.

$22|Buy Now
LL Bean Sunbuster Shade Tent

LL Bean Sunbuster Shade Tent

Get a reprieve from high noon with L.L. Bean’s summer pop-up shelter that goes up in an instant and features extra UV-protection with UPF 50+.

$129|Buy Now
Lively Colorblock One Piece

Lively Colorblock One Piece

The bra experts at LIVELY know what you want close to your skin: soft support and fabric that stretches in all the right places. The Colorblock design is great for those who want the adjustable ease of a bikini with the non-nonsense security of a one-piece suit.

$65|Buy Now
Look Optic Reading Sunglasses

Look Optic Reading Sunglasses

Your eyes will thank you.

$88|Buy Now
Lunya Washable Silk Set

Lunya Washable Silk Set

It’s never a bad time to indulge in new summer pajamas. Lunya’s luxurious silk shorts and tank set is oh-so-indulgent but not at all high-maintenance. In fact, we wouldn’t stop you from wearing it every day of the week.

$178|Buy Now
Madewell Packable Sun Hat

Madewell Packable Sun Hat

Protect your scalp and strands—and look cute, too—with Madewell’s packable sun hat. Its cotton-linen blend is breathable and lightweight, and features a generous brim to shade your face and shield your eyes.

$40|Buy Now
Nomad Grill and Smoker

Nomad Grill and Smoker

It looks like it holds state secrets, but unfold Nomad’s sleek 28-lb carrier and you can seamlessly sear and smoke a five-course meal in the back of a pickup. Tailgaters, take note.

$599|Buy Now
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices’ new rendition of the versatile Exercise Dress is already a fan favorite. And for good reason: with built-in shorts, adjustable straps, and a body-hugging liner, this little tank dress can go from workouts to cocktails without batting an eye.

$100|Buy Now
Outer Sectional Set

Outer Sectional Set

Make the comfiest room in your house your backyard with Outer’s beautiful outdoor sectionals made from Forest Stewardship Council-certified teak.

$6,840|Buy Now
Outerknown Tasty Scallop Trunks

Outerknown Tasty Scallop Trunks

Dive in with Outerknown’s recycled poly/spandex, fair trade-certified swim trunks from surf legend Kelly Slater. We suppose he knows a thing or two about looking cool in the waves.

$128|Buy Now
Paravel Cabana Tote

Paravel Cabana Tote

For weekend getaways and long days at the beach, eco-conscious luggage brand Paravel has you covered. Silicone-coated, spill-proof totes can be upgraded with a hand-painted or embroidered monogram or fave emoji.

$165|Buy Now
Rad Power Bikes RadCity 4

Rad Power Bikes RadCity 4

Let your GPS do the talking with a stylish, easy-to-use ebike from Rad Power Bikes. For uphill battles and long stretches of nothing, their 750W motor and sleek design make any ride feel easy breezy.

$1,599|Buy Now
Society 6 picnic blanket

Society 6 picnic blanket

Listen to your inner-Mary Berry: No one likes a soggy bottom. These colorful, water-resistant blankets can handle a variety of terrains and maintain their playful patterns in the sun thanks to a UV protectant coating.

$72|Buy Now
Society 6 serving tray

Society 6 serving tray

For cocktails and canapes, Society6’s gorgeous serving trays can be ordered in the style of its hundreds of thousands of artist creations. Made with bamboo and a gloss finish, they’re the indoor-outdoor accessory you’ll come back to every season.

$36|Buy Now
Solo Stove Fire Pit

Solo Stove Fire Pit

Neither smoke nor ash will ruin your campfire glow—Solo Stove’s clever contained Bonfire fire pits are clean, compact, and safe for cooking.

$259|Buy Now
Sonos Move Speaker

Sonos Move Speaker

Turn every beach/park/patio/campsite into a dance party with Sonos’s ultra portable, battery-powered speaker —made to survive splashes, dings, and your 500,000th replay of “Driver’s License.”

$399|Buy Now
Sorel Kinetic Sandals

Sorel Kinetic Sandals

Tackle every adventure: whether that’s a whirlwind hike or chasing small ones by the pool. Sorel’s bright, futuristic Kinetic Sandals definitely make a statement—but somehow, they still go with everything.

$130|Buy Now
Spicewalla Grill and Roast 10-Pack

Spicewalla Grill and Roast 10-Pack

Kick up grilled veggies, pasta salad, and campfire chicken with Chef Meherwan Irani’s meticulously selected spice blends. Enough to have friends saying, “what is that flavor…” all summer long.

$55|Buy Now
Summersalt Cloud 9 PJ set

Summersalt Cloud 9 PJ set

Cool and comfortable on even the hottest summer nights, Summersalt’s antimicrobial, no cling pajamas are made with super soft, airy recycled charmeuse.

$85|Buy Now
The Inside Cabana Chair

The Inside Cabana Chair

Play exterior designer and pick your own print for one of the Inside’s low and comfy cabana chairs. Each one folds up flat and can swap out its fabric sling based on your mood—whether that’s classic and subtle toile or quirky, colorful animal print.

$145|Buy Now
Usual Wines Yuzu Spritz

Usual Wines Yuzu Spritz

Usual Wine’s new small batch release is an effervescent, citric, low-ABV spritz made with Japanese yuzu. Because of the fruits’ rare nature, the winemakers limited their run to 2,000 cases.

$48|Buy Now
Vacation Sunscreen

Vacation Sunscreen

Transport yourself in the form of SPF 30. The makers of Poolside.FM set out to create the ‘world’s best-smelling sunscreen,’ with hints of banana, orange blossom, and swimsuit lycra.

$20|Buy Now
Windmill Air Conditioner

Windmill Air Conditioner

Built on the mission to make A/C units less ugly and more eco-savvy: Windmill certainly delivers. A design-forward, high-tech air conditioner not only looks great, it pumps in only the good air thanks to cleanable and replaceable filters.

$395|Buy Now
Yellowleaf Hammock

Yellowleaf Hammock

Turn any shady spot into the most zen airborne oasis with one of Yellowleaf’s beautiful hand woven yarn hammocks. While the Classic can fit up to two adults, the Family Size holds up to 550 lbs, so you and your kiddos can all get a swing.

$199|Buy Now

