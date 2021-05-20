The ultimate COVID-19 artifact? These ‘travel’ postcards of all the video games you played

That’s because those picturesque places are all inside his go-to video games. Over the past few months, he’s created a series of 12 postcards that celebrate the virtual worlds many of us have been visiting during lockdown, from castles to beaches to forests. The postcard treatment, with saturated colors and oversize type, paints them as stunning locales to escape to—no airfare required.

It would have been hard to book airfare anyway, as airports were largely deserted due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. So with nowhere to go, Taka says he found himself playing a lot of video games as a form of escapism. (He wasn’t the only one—55% of Americans played video games during lockdown last year.) So this past February and March, Taka returned to some of these “destinations” and used in-game camera features to snap postcard-worthy pics. Since travel photography is incorporated into the games, “it felt like ripe territory to play with,” he says.

The series has the look of classic, vintage postcards, with the location’s name in vivid colors and expressive typography. The images themselves appear to be slightly lower resolution than what you’d take with a modern camera—a look made famous in the early to mid-20th century but carried through on tourist postcards today. Taka’s favorite is the Hyrule postcard, from the Legend of Zelda, because, as he describes it, Hyrule is incredibly diverse, with each region in the game having its own character and architecture. “A big part of the game is just exploring its virtual world. I spent so much time discovering and exploring in Hyrule that it really felt like the closest thing to traveling,” he says. It’s also the game that initiated this project, which includes destinations for the virtual tourist from Mario Odyssey, Grand Theft Auto V, Pokémon Sword, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghosts of Tsushima.