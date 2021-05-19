Crypto crash: After China’s regulatory crackdown, Coinbase struggles under weight of sell-off

The market has been reeling since last Wednesday, when crypto-trendmaker Elon Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, was “concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal,” and would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. While bitcoin’s gargantuan carbon footprint has long been a leading concern among those bearish on its future, Musk’s comments threw the reality of its impact into stark relief—at least for crypto buyers and sellers.

Ironically, Musk, despite kicking off the cryptocurrency free fall last week, tweeted Wednesday morning that Tesla had diamond hands, borrowing a phrase from Reddit to imply it would not sell its $1.5 billion stake in bitcoin.

But the market absorbed another gut punch this week, as investors recoiled from news that China is moving to regulate the burgeoning industry. According to a joint statement issued Tuesday from three of the country’s industry bodies, virtual currency, including bitcoin and ether, “is not a real currency” and “should not and cannot be used as currency in the market,” and banks and payment companies were effectively banned from dealing in such assets. Notably, the government-controlled People’s Bank of China is currently developing its own e-currency, the digital yuan, which would be wholly overseen by the central bank.