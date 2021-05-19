Crypto crash: After China’s regulatory crackdown, Coinbase struggles under weight of sell-off

The market has been reeling since last Wednesday, when crypto-trendmaker Elon Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, was “concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal,” and would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. While bitcoin’s gargantuan carbon footprint has long been a leading concern among those bearish on its future, Musk’s comments threw the reality of its impact into stark relief—at least for crypto buyers and sellers.

But the market absorbed another gut punch Tuesday, as investors recoiled from news that China is moving to regulate the burgeoning industry. According to a joint statement issued by three of the country’s industry bodies, virtual currency, including bitcoin and ether, “is not a real currency” and “should not and cannot be used as currency in the market,” and banks and payment companies were effectively banned from dealing in such assets. Notably, the government-controlled People’s Bank of China is currently developing its own e-currency, the digital yuan, which would be wholly overseen by the central bank.

The news has sown worry that other foreign governments might tighten restrictions around what’s thus far been a loosely regulated enterprise. In another dark sign for the industry, Inner Mongolia, one of China’s five autonomous regions, today launched a dedicated telephone line, email, and mail service for reporting illegal cryptocurrency mining operations. Under pressure from Beijing to meet its ambitious green energy goals, the region has cracked down in recent months on its vast web of crypto miners, which accounted for 7.71% of the global bitcoin network hash rate from September 2019 through March 2020.