BLM’s Alicia Garza speaks truth to power

“Less than a decade ago it was controversial to say Black Lives Matter. I remember when we weren’t having substantive conversations about anti-Black racism or state violence,” says Alicia Garza, who helped launch the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in 2013. Now, BLM signs dot suburban lawns and the rallying cry she created dons billboards and entire city blocks.

While she’s been dedicated to the racial justice movement for years, her work has taken on a new level of prominence in the last 12 months, since she debuted at number 32 on last year’s Queer 50. Last year’s list was published just as millions joined the protests across the country, calls to defund the police gained mainstream attention, and companies faced increased pressure to address racial inequities.

For Garza, whose book The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart was published in October 2020, this moment does feel different. But she also acknowledges that there are challenges moving “from symbol to substance.” Of the critiques to defund the police, Garza references the criticism Black Lives Matter received for years. “If we don’t say what we mean and mean what we say, what are we actually fighting for?” she asks. “I don’t think any of this stuff is confusing. I think what we’re confused by is how we feel about it.” She points to the past struggles for desegregation and interracial marriage.

As for the private sector’s role in change, Garza (who founded her company, Black Futures Lab, a policy, advocacy, and leadership training fellowship, in 2018), is equally unsparing. Of the boom in companies seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants, she says, “I have built a team where there are no contradictions between the work that we do out in the world and the work that we do together . . . folks who come from a range of backgrounds and experiences, and it makes our work better. And we didn’t need a consultant to tell us how to do that. It just required us to pay attention.”