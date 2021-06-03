Beth Ford is pushing for investment in rural America

When the pandemic disrupted the food service industry, dairy farmers across the country struggled to sell their wares, with some of them resorting to dumping their milk. At Land O’Lakes, one of the largest agricultural cooperatives in the country, food service products accounted for close to 40% of its $14 billion business. But Land O’Lakes managed to redistribute its farmers’ milk by cutting back on less essential products and redirecting bulk food service products to grocery stores and retailers.

“We are farmer-owned, so we were doing everything we [could] on their behalf,” says Land O’Lakes president and CEO Beth Ford, the first openly gay woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. “We were fortunate the team found outlets for the milk because you don’t have a business if you’re a dairy farmer if you can’t ship it somewhere. That’s a problem.”

By the end of the year, Land O’Lakes was thriving, in spite of the pandemic. After all, the company was perhaps best known for its butter—and baking had become a national pastime. Butter sales were on track to reach about $300 million in 2020, a spike of more than 20% compared to years prior. In the first quarter of 2021, Land O’Lakes reported overall profits of $136 million, more than three times its net earnings year over year. And as restaurants and schools reopened more fully, net sales were up by about 4% across the business.

In the rural communities where Land O’Lakes farmers live and work, however, the pandemic has only exacerbated existing inequities. Since taking over as CEO in 2018, Ford has been a vocal advocate for improving internet connectivity in rural parts of the country—a cause that has become all the more urgent over the last year, as the yawning digital divide has curtailed access to basic necessities like healthcare. According to a recent report by Broadband Now, about 42 million Americans still lack broadband access. “To me, broadband and technology access should be a right, like mail delivery [and] electricity,” Ford says. “It’s fundamental to the way we live and access services and goods.”