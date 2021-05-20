advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT

Want to make your company more sustainable? First, do your homework.

In order for companies to make greener choices, they first have to understand what options are available. Watch this video to find out why education is so important when it comes to sustainability.

By FastCo Works
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You may have heard the term LEED as it relates to building construction. This stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and it’s the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Mahesh Ramanujam is the President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, the group that developed the LEED program. He joined a Fast Company panel discussion to explain why education and equality go hand in hand when it comes to addressing sustainability.

advertisement

A recording of the full panel is available here.

advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life