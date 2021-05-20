Want to make your company more sustainable? First, do your homework.

You may have heard the term LEED as it relates to building construction. This stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and it’s the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Mahesh Ramanujam is the President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, the group that developed the LEED program. He joined a Fast Company panel discussion to explain why education and equality go hand in hand when it comes to addressing sustainability.
A recording of the full panel is available here.