Why are people eating Brood X cicadas?

Let us explain: Everybody’s buzzing about Brood X, a generation of millions of cicadas that have been burrowed in the earth for 17 years and are due to emerge by the swarm later this month, all up and down the eastern coast. While the sudden arrival of countless flying insects—which have red eyes and up to an inch and a half in body length—might seem alarming, it’s also kind of tasty.

On social media, a recent trend involves trading locust-based recipes ranging from cicada scampi, to cicada gumbo, to chocolate-covered cicada. As Andrew Zimmern, creator of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods, told USA Today, the insects have “the taste of the forest floor . . . It stands up to the big flavors of garlic and ginger.” They’re also low-carb, gluten-free, and packed with 60%-65% protein. All killer, no filler.