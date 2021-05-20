What it will take to stop global warming by 2035

World leaders breathed a sigh of relief in February when the United States officially rejoined the Paris Agreement , making good on President Biden’s Inauguration Day commitment to the 2015 global climate accord aimed at limiting global warming to less than 2°C. Relief transformed into astonishment only two months later, when he made an Earth Day pledge to halve America’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 , as Canada and other nations scrambled to follow suit.

But do these ambitious plans go far—and fast—enough? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned the world needs to decarbonize completely by 2030 to achieve the Paris targets, 20 years ahead of schedule. Although the Biden administration plans to back his intentions with the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Act—which includes $174 billion for a national electric vehicle charging network, rebates for purchasing American-made EVs, and electrifying the federal vehicle fleet, along with $100 billion for upgrading the power grid—not even the U.S. government can go it alone. Rewiring the global economy in a decade or less demands the same go-for-broke levels of corporate innovation and collaboration witnessed during the pandemic, when pharmaceutical rivals raced to bring novel vaccines to market at unprecedented speeds. It will also require businesses, their shareholders, investors, and regulators to internalize the risks—and realize the trillion-dollar opportunities—of halting climate change.

“Companies are doing this for themselves—not just because shareholders want them to, or because it’s the right thing to do—but because it’s good business,” says Anne T. Madden, senior vice president and general counsel of Honeywell. “The demand is there, the technologies are here, and companies like ours can not only deploy innovations internally, we can also supply them to our customers even faster.” She made this point during an online discussion of what it would take to stop global warming by 2035—15 years ahead of schedule—presented by Fast Company and sponsored by Honeywell.

So, where do we start? In 2017, Project Drawdown published its first comprehensive plan to halt emissions and bolster carbon sinks on land and at sea. At the top of its hit list wasn’t coal-fired power plants or frequent flyers, but refrigerants—the incredibly potent gases lurking inside every refrigerator and air conditioner that tend to escape at the end of their useful life. A failure to phase them out now rather than 2050 could cost an estimated $629.4 billion to sequester them. To that end, Honeywell has launched its Solstice line of low-greenhouse gas emission liquid refrigerants—saving its customers more than 200 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) since they came on the market. It’s just one example of what Evan van Hook, Honeywell’s chief sustainability officer, described as “a storehouse of proven technologies” that has enabled the company to reduce its own carbon intensity by 90% since 2004.