Is it time for an algorithm bill of rights? These analysts think so

As artificial intelligence becomes more prolific in the digital age, so too have the ethical quandaries that come with it. After all, algorithms are nearly inescapable in daily life. They’re the architects behind what you see when you check your Facebook feed, what you hear when you plug in to Spotify, and what you pay when you place an order from Amazon.

Then there are applications that carry decisions with heavier consequences, such as what news stories propagate furthest or which resumes rise to the top of the pile for a job opportunity. As algorithms shape the trajectory of our lives in increasingly profound ways, some researchers think companies have a new moral duty to illuminate how, exactly, they work.

That’s what a pair of scholars at Carnegie Mellon are saying. “In most cases, companies do not offer any explanation about how they gain access to users’ profiles, from where they collect the data, and with whom they trade their data,” says Tae Wan Kim, an ethics professor at the Tepper School of Business and coauthor of an analysis published in Business Ethics Quarterly. “It’s not just fairness that’s at stake; it’s also trust.”

According to the analysis, at the heart of the issue is a shifting definition of what customers sign up for when they agree to a company’s terms and conditions. Because in the digital age, information is flowing constantly and perpetually being used to effect changes, it’s impossible to think of checking “yes” once as a complete transaction of rights, especially since the future uses of a customer’s data can diverge wildly in today’s fast-transforming world of automation.