How can organizations bring the cloud wherever they need it?

advertisement advertisement

For many organizations, adopting a cloud model is a compelling option when compared to owning and operating an on-premises data center. The cloud delivers a range of advantages, including lower costs, increased agility, and faster innovation. It also accelerates digital transformation because it provides access to hundreds of tools and capabilities only possible with the breadth of services and scale of the cloud.

advertisement

Although the vast majority of data and applications can be easily migrated to the cloud, some applications need to stay on-premises, often necessitating a hybrid cloud approach that includes cloud and on-premises solutions. For example, some applications need to be closer to the end user so that they can deliver new and immersive experiences without delay or lag time. Some data needs to remain in a specific location for the foreseeable future in order to comply with specific government regulations or information security requirements. So how can companies take advantage of the cloud’s benefits regardless of where the data or users are located? AWS brings years of cloud experience to help address the challenges. Reinventing Hybrid Cloud Organizations that create hybrid cloud solutions often try to mix cloud services alongside on-premises services and infrastructures. However, this traditional approach often leaves them with a myriad of different tools that require training IT staff on multiple platforms, which is complex and expensive. In these environments, hybrid solutions are difficult to scale.

advertisement

advertisement

AWS is reinventing the traditional hybrid cloud model so that it seamlessly extends the cloud where it’s needed–from an on-premises data center to a smaller location like a retail store, a major city where it’s not cost effective to have a big data center, or at the edge of a 5G network for a company that develops applications that deliver ultra-responsive user experiences. Business trends are driving hybrid demands We are also seeing that a particular set of emerging applications and certain evolving business challenges require data to be stored locally and securely. Emerging applications, like real-time gaming, video streaming, AR/VR, and engineering simulations need to be as close to the end user as possible. Typically, an organization would want to process data close to the user so that there’s minimal latency or delay, especially when a customer is expecting a high-quality and interactive experience like a multi-player game. Another emerging application taking advantage of low latency is vehicle-to-everything, or “V2X”. Savari provides V2X applications and underlying technologies to cars. V2X-enabled cars collect data from their surroundings to give drivers real-time alerts that could prevent an accident or provide insights on road conditions.

advertisement

For their V2X applications, Savari leverages the ultra-low latency access to AWS compute and storage services at the 5G Edge. The availability of these services enables Savari to seamlessly run and scale backend applications that act on data. With AWS, Savari has access to the power of 5G and the scale of the cloud on premises, while continuing to take advantage of a cloud model that’s consistent with their other applications. In addition to emerging applications, there are also a broad range of applications that need to take advantage of cloud solutions, but they also have requirements where data needs to remain on premises. After Tipico migrated its legacy on-premises applications to the AWS cloud, it planned an expansion of its iGaming platform to the US. But, US regulations required online bookmakers to keep user data on premises and within state boundaries, adding a complexity to their cloud strategy. Tipico was able to seamlessly extend its cloud strategy by using the same AWS infrastructure, services, and tools across its on-premises and cloud environments, which saved them time, money, and development resources. Tipico now delivers a bet slip to a customer through its mobile app in 150 milliseconds (ms), whereas it used to take 400–500 ms with its legacy on-premises data center. This is a 300% improvement in response time, and Tipico has seen a correlated rise in customer satisfaction.

advertisement