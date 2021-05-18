Google I/O 2021 live stream: How to watch the Android 12 event

After a COVID-19 hiatus, Google’s big I/O developer conference is back, and fans are expecting some big news from the tech giant. The two-day event, which is all virtual this year, begins today (Tuesday, May 18) with a keynote delivered by CEO Sundar Pichai at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Google is expected to release its Android 12 mobile operating system during the event and may announce news about Pixel Buds and the Pixel 5a. The best part? Watching I/O 2021 is easy and free. You can stream the keynote live directly from Google’s YouTube page. The video is also embedded below.