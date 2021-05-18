advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:11 am

Google I/O 2021 live stream: How to watch the Android 12 event

Google’s big developer conference is back.

Google I/O 2021 live stream: How to watch the Android 12 event
[Photo: Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

After a COVID-19 hiatus, Google’s big I/O developer conference is back, and fans are expecting some big news from the tech giant. The two-day event, which is all virtual this year, begins today (Tuesday, May 18) with a keynote delivered by CEO Sundar Pichai at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

advertisement

Google is expected to release its Android 12 mobile operating system during the event and may announce news about Pixel Buds and the Pixel 5a. The best part? Watching I/O 2021 is easy and free. You can stream the keynote live directly from Google’s YouTube page. The video is also embedded below.

advertisement

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life