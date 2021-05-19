There’s a customer I’d love to win. How do I know if my startup is ready?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com .

Q. A new board member offered to introduce me to a potential customer we’d love to have, but it may be too soon in our life cycle. What do I do?

This is a great problem to have. It tells me that you are on the right track when you have a board member who wants to be supportive and helpful.

And there’s a simple solve: Tell the board member that you appreciate the opportunity but that you’d like to come back to them when you are more ready.

If someone is offering you a big gift, you want to accept it only when you can fully deliver on its promise. If you can’t, take a rain check. There’s no harm in that and I don’t think it will concern your board member about where you are. On the contrary, it will make them appreciate your thoughtfulness.