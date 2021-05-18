Why I use the NRA as a case study for how nonprofits shouldn’t operate

advertisement advertisement

The National Rifle Association (NRA) keeps getting itself into trouble by flouting the best practices all nonprofits should follow.

2: Nonprofit boards are responsible for good governance A nonprofit board’s fiduciary duties include overseeing operations and ensuring that missions are upheld. Members must act in the organization’s interest rather than their own. They hire, supervise and, if necessary, fire the top executive. Had the NRA’s board done its job, I doubt the gun group would be in all this trouble. Instead of ensuring good governance, the NRA board has allowed it to be run as “Wayne’s Kingdom,” in the words of Phillip Journey, a Kansas judge and NRA board member who testified during the bankruptcy trial. LaPierre actually hid the bankruptcy filing from most board members, the NRA’s top lawyer and its chief financial officer. In his decision to dismiss the bankruptcy case, Judge Harlin Hale said he found this lack of communication “nothing less than shocking.”

New York’s NRA complaint reads like a textbook case of governance failure. It alleges that the board neither followed its own procedures nor documented its compensation decisions. Its audit committee ignored its obligation to oversee internal controls, failed to review related-party transactions and brushed off whistleblowers. It’s no wonder that several board members have resigned since 2019, when irregularities became harder to ignore. The NRA now says it is making strides in the right direction through a “renewed commitment to good governance.” But with LaPierre remaining at its helm, and a board that’s still loyal to him after all these allegations, I question whether the organization can fully clean up its act.

3: Nonprofit leaders must mind the finances of their organizations Unsurprisingly, the NRA’s finances have suffered and its membership dues have fallen in recent years. The NRA’s legal troubles cost $100 million from mid-2018 to mid-2020, according to a leaked recording reported by National Public Radio. That figure, of course, doesn’t include expenditures tied to the dismissed bankruptcy trial. Other signs of financial mismanagement are surfacing. The NRA’s former chief financial officer, Woody Phillips, declined to testify at the bankruptcy trial. When his successor, Craig Spray, testified, he said he wasn’t informed in advance about the decision to file for bankruptcy and that he had concerns about the accuracy of the NRA’s 2019 tax filings. Spray left the NRA in January 2021.

Nonetheless, the NRA has insisted it is in its “strongest financial condition in years.” In turn, Hale said that this solvency would mean the NRA should be able to pay its creditors in full. 4: The purpose of a nonprofit is to advance its mission A nonprofit with shoddy oversight undercuts its mission. At the least, the NRA could have devoted the money it’s spending on legal costs on its mission, which largely consists of protecting the Second Amendment rights of U.S. gun owners. Whatever you think about that mission, that’s not related to the NRA’s legal troubles. Because the nonprofit sector has room for opposing views or causes, it includes both groups that support abortion rights and groups that want abortion banned, just as there are organizations that want more restrictions on gun ownership and those seeking fewer such rules.

