See Netflix’s first high-end fashion line

Netflix is collaborating with Halston, the American luxury brand, to create a 10-piece capsule collection of gowns priced between $995 and $1,595. The looks—available for preorder in June—are inspired by archival designs featured in the new Netflix biopic about Roy Halston Frowick, the designer who launched the fashion house in 1968. The show, created by Ryan Murphy, premiered on Netflix last week. If you fall in love with a dress you see on-screen, you’ll be able to own it.

It’s not the first time Netflix has explored the world of fashion. In 2019, it partnered with H&M to create a line of clothes that replicated looks from the hit show Stranger Things. With this Halston collection, Netflix is testing the waters in high fashion.

Before filming Halston, Netflix reached out to the clothing brand to gain access to its archive. Jeriana San Juan, the show’s costume designer, used these historical gowns to create the outfits that would appear on-screen. But the brand wasn’t involved with developing the show or shaping its plot. In February 2021, after the filming wrapped, the two brands began having conversations about creating a collection together. Robert Rodriguez, the label’s chief creative officer, worked closely with San Juan to figure out which outfits to reissue from the dozens featured in the show. “It was an opportunity to bring back iconic gowns that Halston himself created, but reinterpret them to make them more modern,” says Rodriguez.