What’s happening with AT&T and Discovery?

AT&T and Discovery, Inc have announced that they are forming a new company to take on the likes of Disney and Netflix in the streaming service wars. Rumors of the new company were first reported by Bloomberg on Sunday. As of this morning, those rumors have been confirmed by the main parties involved. The move is a massive about-face for AT&T, which fought tooth and nail to be allowed to buy Time Warner for $85 billion several years ago. Here’s what the deal entails: