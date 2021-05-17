Are there too many streaming services? 56% of connected device users are overwhelmed

After Disney and Netflix both reported lower-than-expected subscribers to their streaming services recently, a new study lends credence to the theory that consumers may be becoming overwhelmed by the sheer number of streaming services available. The survey was conducted by Verizon Media and Publicis Media and looked at the trend of cord-cutting and cord stacking, the latter being defined as “subscribing to both pay TV and one or more streaming services.” Here’s what the study found :