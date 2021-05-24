This new sunscreen brand smells amazing—and has a hilarious, throwback website that will take you back to summer 1997

advertisement advertisement

Poolside.FM is the sunniest corner of the Internet. Marty Bell’s free, retro experiential “radio station” splices ’80s and ’90s infomercials and sunny Soundcloud synth wave. The site (and an accompanying app) take you back to an old-school computer desktop, complete with 2D icons, AOL-style instant messaging, adjustable themes, and a 1997 timestamp. Now, he’s spinning the nostalgic digital hangout into real-life products, starting with Vacation, “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen”—and a matching perfume.

Though it’s got all the trappings of 1989 Malibu, Poolside was birthed from cloudy, gray Scotland. Bell—who also founded the U.K. finance app, Nude—teamed up with entrepreneurs Dakota Green and Lach Hall to develop Vacation, a “leisure-enhancing brand” launching with a $20 SPF lotion and $60 Vacation Eau De Toilette. In theme, Vacation’s site leans hard into ’90s nostalgia, inviting potential customers to meet the brand through a campy Corporate Sales Video and claim a ritzy, random Vacation job title via a generator that doubles as a lead gen campaign. I waffled between “Flamingo Commodities Broker” and “Beach Photo Posture Consultant.” According to Bell, the company sourced ’80s getaway design cues from more than 1,000 packaging and branding references on travel brochures and timeshare pamphlets. Real family vacation imagery used throughout the brand’s marketing and web materials was sourced from Facebook, with Bell and his team contacting the owners, some of whom were pushing 80, to license their images and home movies. The full effect is totally delightful and deeply immersive.

And that carries over into the brand’s tangible products. Considering that the iconic smells of legacy sunscreen brands such as Hawaiian Tropic and Coppertone have a near-Pavlovian effect in conjuring summertime warmth, Vacation’s signature scent fits right in—but is also totally unique. To develop the perfume, Bell tasked Arquiste Parfumeur’s Rodrigo Flores-Roux and Carlos Huber (creator of Clinique’s “Happy”) to create a scent that conjured “the best day of summer spent by a pool.” The result is a unique fragrance that merges the expected (coconut, orange blossom, and banana) and the peculiar (chlorine, swimsuit Lycra). “Very obvious references were included, almost cheekily . . . but we infused the composition with more conceptual scents, using certain synthetic raw materials that can be described as ozonic, like the very specific smell of the back of an old TV, or even vinyl-like,” explained Flores-Roux. “These notes are used broadly in perfumery, but for Vacation, they take a bit of center stage presence.” The first time I slathered on the sunscreen, I was hit with the unmistakable banana—the artificially sweetened kind, like Runts candy. Layered double with the perfume, the experience is saccharine—but in a good way? It’s pure summertime euphoria in a bottle: bright, energetic, with a slight sugar hangover.

