Taxation isn’t theft, but avoiding taxes is

While most Americans across the nation begin to file their taxes, numerous ultra wealthy corporations await their notice from their tax lawyers telling them that they don’t owe a single penny to the national coffers. With President Biden considering a total rewrite of our corporate tax code to fund overdue infrastructure repairs and investments, he must ax these corporate giveaways and make corporations pay their fair share.

You’ve likely seen the headline at least a dozen times now, “X company paid $0 dollars in federal taxes.” This year a report found that upward of 55 major companies like Nike, Salesforce, and FedEx completely avoided paying federal taxes. There are numerous ways in which corporations avoid paying their taxes, but that $0 dollar tax status is often due to companies shifting their profits overseas. Unfortunately, this has become increasingly common in recent years thanks to the 2017 tax cuts passed by the Trump Administration and a Republican congress, which created a giveaway called the territorial tax system, that made shifting profits overseas more profitable than it had ever been before.

Although the territorial tax system sounds incredibly complicated and boring—I assure you it’s just boring. Before the 2017 tax code rewrite, corporations were required to pay a chunk of their worldwide profits in U.S. taxes regardless of where they were earned. They received a waiver for the international taxes they paid, and the difference would be their tax rate. After the rewrite, the corporate rate was lowered from 35% to 21%. Instead of paying the 21% rate however, companies now pay a special international rate of 10.5%. This new system essentially gave companies a 50% discount on their taxes and a massive incentive to shift their profits overseas.

When you combine the modified territorial tax system with a cadre of other tax breaks, it allows companies to completely avoid paying their federal dues. Corporations now send their profits to places like Ireland and pay some taxes to foreign governments, completely disinvesting in our country, where their profit was originally made. Starbucks, for instance, has been found to transfer money between their parent company and a tax subsidiary in Switzerland.