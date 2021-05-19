Ford’s new electric F-150 is designed to convince truck drivers they need an EV

advertisement advertisement

For the last 39 years, the Ford F-150 truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. When the company launched the first model in 1975, in the wake of an oil crisis, it didn’t have the environment in mind—the size meant that it could avoid the catalytic converters required by new smog laws at the time. But the newest F-150 will be electric, and because of the pickup’s widespread popularity, it could help speed the transition to zero-emissions transportation.

The truck, called the F-150 Lightning, aims to convert drivers who might not have considered buying an EV. “The key is, it must do things that never were possible before with gas,” says Darren Palmer, Ford’s general manager of electric vehicles and global director of electrification. “Otherwise, it doesn’t tempt people to move into electric. Once they sample it, they are gone. They never come back. They love it. But you’ve got to tempt them in first, because it’s always the case that something new takes time for people.” The electric model is more powerful, and faster, than any of the previous gas versions, going from zero to 60 in a little more than four seconds, and with a range of 300 miles on a full charge with its extended-range battery. “Electric drives have nearly all of their torque available even when they’re not moving,” Palmer says. It’s faster than the Raptor, a model that costs tens of thousands more. The truck can tow “like a freight train,” he says, with the larger models able to tow 10,000 pounds up steep hills. It’s more aerodynamic than the similarly sized gas version, though it weighs more because of the huge battery at the base of the frame—the Lightning is around 6,500 pounds, versus a 5,550-pound 3.5-liter PowerBoost Crew Cab 4×4 that’s similarly equipped. Inside, the battery can be used to charge equipment, such as concrete mixers, on a work site. If someone’s at home and the power goes out, the truck can send power into the house for days, and then charge itself back up when the grid comes back on. (Ford partnered with SunRun, the solar company, which will separately sell the inverters needed to connect the battery to a house.) A new front trunk, or “frunk,” offers storage that older trucks didn’t have because there’s no longer an internal combustion engine taking up space. Another feature automatically backs the truck up to connect it to a trailer; the truck can also steer itself on some roads. Like other EVs, the trucks are also cheaper to operate, since electricity is cheaper than gas, and they need fewer repairs because there are fewer total parts.

