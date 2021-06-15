Quinta Brunson memes well, but her new book pushes her creativity past viral moments

advertisement advertisement

Quinta Brunson knows how to go viral—it’s just not a priority right now. The comedian and actor first caught the internet’s attention with her 2014 Instagram skit about a girl who’s never been on a nice date. That exposure led to a position at BuzzFeed, where she produced and starred in a series of short-form clips designed to go, well, viral. Those opportunities put her on the path to roles on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, TBS’s Miracle Workers, and even her own upcoming ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, which she created and stars in.

But to Brunson, her work, past and present, has never been about going viral. “I would say I was more about relatability than virality,” Brunson says in an episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “More recently, I’ve been throwing out the idea of virality, because I do want to make things with staying power and with meaning. I prefer to build something over time with people, and for it to hit who it hits. And who it doesn’t, that’s fine.” Even when that something is She Memes Well, her new collection of essays about growing up in West Philadelphia and finding her lane as a creator—or, as she once put it in a previous interview with Fast Company while she was writing it: “The thing I’ve hated most in my life, ever.”

“Writing a book forces you to take things in your life that you, for the sake of surviving and moving on, have turned into one sentence—a book forces you to take that sentence and turn it into paragraphs. Then you have to turn those paragraphs into chapters. It’s excruciating,” she says. “And me being a comedic writer or even having done stand-up, that’s what we do: We turn our stories into one-liners. Having to undo that, I hated it.” Check out highlights from Brunson’s Creative Conversation below, and listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can’t do it all “I like to do everything myself, and I wanted to write this book fully. I didn’t want an editor to say anything to me. I was like, ‘You’re going to get what you get.’ And she’s like, ‘That’s not a book.’ I needed help. I hated to say that, especially [for] something that’s creative, especially [for] my book. It’s my story. But I needed help digging out what made it a book—and that was something very big for me as a big do-it-yourself person. It’s a lesson that I continue to learn. It’s not like I don’t like working with people. I do. I love working with people. But when it’s something that’s sincerely just mine, I get a little iffy.”

