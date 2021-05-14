Disney stock price takes a hit after Disney Plus subscribers grow more slowly than expected

The Walt Disney Company reported better-than-expected earnings per share on Thursday, but that didn’t stop its stock price from taking an after-hours nosedive.
That’s because the entertainment giant reported slower-than-expected growth for its Disney Plus streaming service. The service now has 103.6 million paid subscribers, versus a consensus estimate of 109 million cited by CNBC.
Disney shares were down more than 4% in pre-market trading on Friday.
The hit underscores the extent to which Disney—a diverse conglomerate with theme parks, TV networks, movie studios, and a vast consumer products division—is now wholly reliant on one metric. “Nothing else seems to matter,” analysts MoffettNathanson said in a research note Friday. “Previous [key performance indicators] that would swing the stock in years past like ESPN affiliate fees, domestic park profitability or global box office are accidental details in a market that is laser focused on Disney’s DTC pivot.”
With its disappointing numbers, Disney joins rival Netflix, which last month reported significantly slowed subscriber growth in the first quarter. The service added 4 million compared to an expected 6 million. Both companies are coming off a year in which people around the world were sheltering in place due to COVID-19 restrictions, but as those continue to lift, more people may decide to cut down on the number of streaming services they subscribe to.
Disney reported EPS of 79 cents for its second fiscal quarter, far higher than the 27 cents analysts were expecting. But revenue was slightly lower than projections: $15.61 billion versus $15.87 billion.