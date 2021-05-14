Disney stock price takes a hit after Disney Plus subscribers grow more slowly than expected

The Walt Disney Company reported better-than-expected earnings per share on Thursday, but that didn’t stop its stock price from taking an after-hours nosedive.

That’s because the entertainment giant reported slower-than-expected growth for its Disney Plus streaming service. The service now has 103.6 million paid subscribers, versus a consensus estimate of 109 million cited by CNBC.

Disney shares were down more than 4% in pre-market trading on Friday.

The hit underscores the extent to which Disney—a diverse conglomerate with theme parks, TV networks, movie studios, and a vast consumer products division—is now wholly reliant on one metric. “Nothing else seems to matter,” analysts MoffettNathanson said in a research note Friday. “Previous [key performance indicators] that would swing the stock in years past like ESPN affiliate fees, domestic park profitability or global box office are accidental details in a market that is laser focused on Disney’s DTC pivot.”