Parents, this is what happens to your child tax credit if you don’t file by the Monday deadline

Pandemic parents everywhere are woefully behind on 2020 accounting. Don’t fret: If you don’t file your taxes by the extended deadline on Monday, May 17, you likely won’t receive monthly checks for the newly expanded child tax credit . But you’re not completely out of luck.

The March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act includes a credit of up to $3,600 per year for children under age 6, and $3,000 per year for children ages 6 to 17. Half of the credit will be paid in monthly checks from July to December 2021, with the rest available to be claimed on 2021 taxes.

If you miss the filing date (which is the game plan of this pandemic parent, who at this moment is bolstering your tax strategy rather than finishing her own accounting), you can file an extension, which gives you until October 15 to file your 2020 taxes. Then you will simply claim the credit next year on your 2021 taxes. This could delay your credit by as much as a year.

Stay tuned for specific instructions from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which has not yet released specific guidance on this scenario.