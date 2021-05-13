CDC loosens indoor mask guidance as Fauci urges Americans to start shedding masks outdoors

advertisement advertisement

As Americans continue to get vaccinated and coronavirus cases continue to drop across the country, big changes are in the air. Literally, because there are fewer infected droplets floating around. But also figuratively: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will today be loosening guidance on wearing face masks indoors for fully vaccinated people.

advertisement

advertisement

To qualify as fully vaccinated, you must be two weeks past your last required COVID-19 vaccine dose. The extra time allows for disease immunity to build up within your body. If you fit that description, as of today, the CDC will not recommend wearing a mask inside most places. That includes restaurants, grocery stores, malls, and clothing shops. It will, however, still advocate wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It emphasizes that people should follow state and local guidance, which may be different. The new guidance will also stop recommending masks in outdoor spaces, whether sparsely or densely populated.

advertisement

advertisement