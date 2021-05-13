Amazon is hiring 75,000 people, and new employees get a bonus if they’re vaccinated

You’ve likely gone on an Amazon shopping spree at some point during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, it’s the company’s turn.

The e-commerce giant isn’t hunting for pool accessories or shoes, but new employees.

Amazon announced today that it’s hiring 75,000 people for order-fulfillment and transportation jobs. The positions have an average starting pay of more than $17 per hour and some come with sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000.

Plus, new employees who are already vaccinated for COVID-19 will get an extra $100.