This designer-led EV company could finally challenge Tesla

Tesla isn’t the only company that can build a great electric car. And that’s a point proven by Polestar—the Swedish car company that was born as a skunkworks racing team for Volvo and spun off to be one of the most promising, premium electric vehicle companies in the world.

Whereas Tesla delivers unparalleled numbers in range, acceleration, and value, Polestar is building electric cars for car lovers, by balancing performance with the full design package of a highly polished vehicle. The company made its first splash in 2017 with a $150,000 premium hybrid with a full carbon fiber body. But 2020 was the company’s banner year, when it began selling its fully electric Polestar 2 “fastback” (think SUV crossed with a sedan) to rave reviews. As Top Gear noted, this $50,000 vehicle “is a sensational-looking machine in the metal, crisp and fresh and clean-cut, loaded with presence but wonderfully unadorned with fake vents or dummy-aero nonsense. It looks like the car the future promised.” Polestar’s design prowess shouldn’t be surprising. Its CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, is an accomplished designer by trade, who spent decades designing Bugattis, Lamborghinis, and Volkswagens. Then he took over as Volvo’s VP of design in 2012, ushering the company into a new golden age. As Car Magazine put it, “Ingenlath has taken all that’s good about Volvo—solid, safe, functional—and sprinkled a heavy dose of Scandinavian styling magic dust.” That success led him to become the CEO of Polestar in 2017.

Ingenlath has settled in as CEO, but during our expansive, hour-long interview, it’s clear that he still has the heart of a designer. He’s also remarkably outspoken for a top executive. Read our interview to hear him dish on everything from how he leads to his bets on the radical future of vehicle design. Fast Company: Why did you become a car designer? Were you always a huge car fan? Thomas Ingenlath: My design interest was indeed somehow rooted with cars, but I was always very skeptical about that myself—it felt too much like the boy’s dream.

I discovered there’s actually a profession like that when I bought a car magazine that had a portion from Ford’s design studio in Cologne, and I realized, it’s actually a profession! And they had this cover story on the Ford Fiesta, also called the Bobcat. I was like, wow, they have a clay model with all these people working on it! Wait, you’re telling me a Ford Fiesta got you into car design? I have to say, that’s pretty shocking!

Well, Fiesta taught me there was a design profession [laughs]. That intrigued me about car design. What touched me, where I said, “Wow, this is a piece of art”—that was a cover of a car magazine. It was covered in little squares. You could not recognize what it was. And it was a [Lamborghini] Countach. And they’d photographed all these angles of this Countach. It was so artistic and abstract.” Ha, that makes more sense. So your fate was sealed by a Lamborghini and a Ford. How’d you get started designing cars?

In Germany [where I grew up] there was a good design education, but not for cars. There’s the Bauhaus history and all that. So I did industrial design as the first foundation; it gave me a lot of ability to talk about design and analyze it. I did that for two years, and I said, “It’s exactly missing what I like about car design—the more emotional, enthusiastic approach.” That’s when I gave into that boyhood dream. “Okay, I’ve been so rational about it, now let’s go for the dream.” I went to car design college, supported by Porsche, Audi, and Mercedes. I have to say it was amazing. It was a combination of being passionate about it, and on the other hand, having so much time to do the design job thoroughly.

Car design didn’t feel as rushed as industrial design? That’s what I love about car design. It’s long-lasting. It’s not something you launch for two years and it’s gone. You spend so much time designing it because it’s out there for eight years. That seriousness of designing toward perfection . . . it wasn’t superficial! That was always my passion. I never knew each and every car from every year. I was always like, “I like this car,” but I could not take part in that expertise talk. But then after all these years, Jesus, I spent 20 years doing car design and running different companies!

How do you want the public to feel when they see a Polestar vehicle? The dream is to create an ethos of desirability, and personal, really attached feeling to it. I’m not shying away from that romantic relationship between you and your product at all. I hate if things become too anonymous, and it’s just a car to get from point A to B. An electric car does not just have to be a car to get from A to B in an environmentally friendly way. I want a car that you’re as passionate about as a Porsche 911. Were you worried about stepping into the CEO role after decades of design?

I had been part of the executive management team at Volvo for years by that time. I was never shy of an opinion of lots of things, so people knew I had opinions beyond design. You cannot shy away then when you finally have a chance and go, “Ehhh, no.” How much different is your role different now? Do you still feel like a designer? It’s different. [My] being a designer first has a big influence on the company, because certain things are clearly driven by design thinking. When I meet with my project managers and engineers . . . design thinking is always driving my decisions. I say, “We can do that, but did you consider it would have this effect?”

And design is one of the strongest profiles of our company. When we do a show, it’s clear [our cars are] not a mediocre compromise because lots of opinions came together. Of course, I had to prove and have to prove I can run a company with wise economic decisions. But I could almost make the point, “How could a modern company be led by anyone else but a designer?” Because, today, so much depends on what you actually deliver to a customer. How so?

By now, we know the success of a car is not dependent on whether the combustion engine is a great engine or not. In the past, of course a car company was dependent on the tech working . . . and now we know that is not the differentiator. It’s about all the interfaces you build, the way that technology is communicated . . . that technology becomes a user-valid thing. And that is where I think our profession is trained to do that the best, to find the best use of technology, and communicate it to a customer. Polestar was born at Volvo, so how much of Volvo design is in Polestar? The model range we had planned at the beginning was very much within the premise and team of the Volvo design nucleus. And slowly we developed the two teams. Still there’s a high synergy because it’s a great team working together.

The Polestar 1 was clearly a Volvo transformed into Polestar. Then for the Polestar 2, there is no Volvo version of it. It’s clearly the start of our electric age. But Polestars 3 and 4 will drive that separation further and further, to the point we say, “This is how far we want to be differentiated.” Now that you’re CEO, how much is design still your jurisdiction? Maximilian Missoni clearly drives the design. When I was the boss of design [at Volvo], I was so into the details, and in the daily work driving perfection and detail. That I can’t do anymore. That I leave up to Maximillian. [But] I try to spend time together with Max in the design studio. He very much appreciates my opinion. He knows that’s how we can be better together making decisions. And it’s still a high involvement.

