Why is bitcoin crashing? What Elon Musk’s Tesla comments mean for the cryptocurrency

It’s another wild day in the world of cryptocurrency. And a bad one at that if you’re an investor in bitcoin. That’s because, as of the time of this writing, bitcoin’s price is crashing. Bitcoin is down a staggering 13% in the past twenty-four hours, dropping from around $57,000 per coin to around $49,600. So what’s driving the drop?

Yesterday, Musk tweeted that Tesla would suspend vehicle purchases using bitcoin as a payment option. However, unlike other of Musk’s comments about cryptocurrency, this was more than just an off-the-cuff remark. Musk gave a good reason for his decision to suspend bitcoin as a payment option for Tesla purchases: the environment.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Musk said. Those concerns are valid, as peer-reviewed studies have shown the energy (and thus environmental) cost of mining bitcoin can outweigh any economic benefits. Of course, this is Elon Musk and cryptocurrency and the future of digital tokens we are talking about, so naturally, the internet and stakeholders hunkered down on all sides after Musk’s comments.

Fellow billionaire Mark Cuban’s hot take was bitcoin is actually good for the environment because: gold.