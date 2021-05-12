Navigating turbulent times in the aviation industry

Flying isn’t easy. Managing flight operations requires airlines to stay on top of a range of complex and frequently changing factors, such as crew changes, weather disruptions, and aircraft availability. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, managing flight operations has become even more complex as pandemic-related lockdowns clipped the wings of the aviation sector and led to many staffers shifting to home-based work.

While there were fewer flights to manage, operations planning now depended on a variety of non-corporate computing environments with varying bandwidth quality and reliability. Like every airline, Eurowings must keep its planes and passengers flying safely and on schedule. With a fleet of more than 130 aircraft, the low-cost German-based carrier—part of the Lufthansa Group—employs approximately 300 staff members to manage flight operations. Prior to the pandemic, Eurowings was exploring a new technology solution to enable remote access to its employees. When the pandemic hit, the airline knew it had to prioritize remote access—despite frozen IT budgets—and quickly put in place a new remote-access solution.

Where the old system had run on central servers in Eurowings’ data center, the company adopted a new cloud-based system that solved the previous problems related specifically to system administration, security, and remote sessions for home-based workers.

Through a browser-based solution, home-based Eurowings employees are now assured of fast remote access to the data and high-resolution graphical displays they need to plan and manage flights. The solution provides strong security through network encryption and support for employee logins and verification. Temperamental home Wi-Fi and bandwidth issues are resolved through innovative data-compression technology, and the entire system can be centrally managed, making it easy for IT staff to watch for problems and help solve users’ issues remotely.