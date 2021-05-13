Muji is a beloved Japanese housewares brand. Why is it advertising its ties to forced labor?

Xinjiang, a region in Northwest China, produces a fifth of the world’s cotton. Researchers have found that since at least 2018, the Chinese government has coerced upward of 570,000 ethnic minorities to do the grueling work of picking the cotton by hand.

This cotton ends up in garments all over the world. Since the start of the year, brands like H&M, Nike, and Burberry have vowed to stop sourcing from Xinjiang, angering the Chinese government and Chinese shoppers. Muji, a Japanese fashion and home goods brand, has taken the opposite approach. On its Chinese website, it prominently advertises that its garments are made from cotton that comes directly from Xinjiang, earning the praise of some Chinese consumers on social media.

According to The Wall Street Journal, half of Muji’s revenue outside of Japan comes from China, and the brand aims to have more than 300 stores in the country by August. While it does have a presence in the American market, it makes only a fraction of its global sales here and it filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. last summer. “Muji is not as well-known in the U.S. as it is in China,” says James Millward, a professor of Chinese history at Georgetown University who recently published a policy paper about Xinjiang for the Brookings Institute. “It has more to lose by angering China.”

But Millward points out that China and Japan have a complicated history and it has taken decades for the two countries to develop a strong economic relationship. This year, China surpassed the U.S. to become Japan’s top trading partner. But for much of the 19th and 20th centuries, the two nations were perpetually at war. “Japan is in a tricky position and has to be careful in how it deals with China,” he says. “This is partly because they’re in the neighborhood and they go back a long way.”