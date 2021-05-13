From Nintendo consoles to ouija boards: What patents reveal about human ingenuity

Jean Reinecke. Charles Harrison. John Tjaarda. Chances are you’ve never heard of these people. But if you’ve ever used a piece of tape, or vacuumed or used a stove, you have these designers to thank.

I learned about them and their inventions in a new book by Thomas Rinaldi called Patented. The book covers 1,000 design patents, which Rinaldi narrowed down from the 750,000 patents issued to date. Rinaldi aimed to include the most recognizable design patents, and some under-recognized ones, too, including the first generation Nintendo console, the iconic Fender guitar, the Delorean made famous in Back to the Future, a 1952 bear-shaped honey bottle, the Motorola Razr flip phone, and even a 1920 ouija board. Together, the patents in this book tell a bigger story: that there’s beauty (and a lot of fun) in the objects we encounter every day but don’t necessarily think of as “designed.”

By the 1830s, the industrial revolution was in full swing in the U.S. There were major technical advancements in casting, stamping, and weaving, and factories could mass produce goods like never before. But, according to the book’s introduction, up until that point, patent law only protected how things worked—not how they looked. So manufacturers lobbied for additional legal protection. Enter the Design Patent Act of 1842, and updated Patent Act of 1902, which protected “any new, original, and ornamental design for an article of manufacture.” Designers have been submitting ideas in the same black and white line drawing style ever since.

And they run the gamut. Perhaps the only thing the designers in the book have in common is a confidence in their own idea: They all are “motivated out of a belief that their idea is so great that someone is definitely going to copy it,” says Rinaldi. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes they’re very wrong. (See: pig butt clock by Jack Barofsky.)