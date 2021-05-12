Stimulus update: Can I claim $50 off my internet bill? Here’s how to check

During the COVID-19 crisis , internet access served as a golden delineation between pandemic haves and have-nots. It decided whether you got schooling, visits with doctors, a means of work, or the chance to see family and friends’ faces for an entire year in quarantine.

And as the pandemic has crystallized, millions of Americans fall under the have-nots, as they either cannot afford broadband or otherwise live in underserved areas largely neglected by broadband providers.

While that second problem is a greater equality issue, a $3.2 billion chunk of December’s coronavirus relief package has been directed at the first problem, in the form of $50 monthly internet coupons for qualifying households. The program kicks off today and you might be eligible if:

You receive food stamps or Medicaid

You have a child in the free and reduced-price school lunch program

You earn 135% or less than the federal poverty guidelines

You experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and earned less than $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

If you live on Tribal lands, you might be eligible for a $75 monthly coupon

Additionally, the program offers a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer, as long as the purchaser makes a co-payment of between $10-$50.