With Liz Cheney’s ouster, the GOP is officially the cancel culture party

advertisement advertisement

The people have spoken—and by “people,” I mean the Republicans, and by “have spoken,” I mean they’ve cemented their commitment to cancel culture.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

All the Republican-led scaremongering around cancel culture isn’t about the mere fact that more people have means to demand consequences for bad behavior these days, but rather that the mechanism for delivering those consequences might be abused. Instead of confronting and debating each perceived abuse on the merits, people like Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz choose to denounce the murky broader concept of cancel culture altogether as a tool of the left for punishing “wrongthink.” But what could be a more sterling example of precisely what the right portends to fear than the removal of Liz Cheney from its leadership for the crime of acknowledging reality! It’s even more brazen a hypocrisy considering that several party members, including Senator Mitch McConnell and Rep. McCarthy, agreed with Cheney’s assessment of reality just after the January insurrection, before GOP headwinds shifted toward unifying, once again, around disgraced former President Trump. Hypocrisy is nothing new for Republicans, and certainly isn’t exclusive to them. However, cancel culture has been the party’s wedge issue du jour all year long, and it was driven by issues related to the very reason Liz Cheney has now been “canceled”—her views on the election and subsequent insurrection. The way that she and fellow Trump-condemner Senator Mitt Romney are being treated within the party now is just a flagrant, too-easily-provable, shameless, gross hypocrisy that cannot go unaddressed.

advertisement

At the moment, more than 100 Republicans, including several former office-holders, are prepping a letter threatening to form a third party if the Republicans in power do not change course. It’s an empty threat, of course—third parties famously being difficult to establish as anything more than single-digit percent election-spoilers—but it proves that the distaste for Republican fealty to Donald Trump extends beyond the Democrats. If the broader party refuses to heed this threat and continues excising all dissent from its ranks, however, the least it could do is stop also banging the drum about cancel culture. “Unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate,” McCarthy wrote in his letter announcing this week’s vote to strip Cheney of her leadership.

advertisement