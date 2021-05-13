Want your team to be innovative? Keep your collaborators fresh

If you want to create innovative, stimulating work, consider teaming up with new collaborators.

This is the finding of a paper in Nature Human Behavior that studied over 3 million science papers across disciplines, including the archives of leading publications like Science and Nature. The researchers found that projects done by teams with few members who have worked together previously are substantially more likely to produce more impactful and original work. The effect is more prominent on large teams.

You’ve probably experienced this phenomenon in your own work life: You know how you really show up for new coworkers or partners, but are more likely to phone it in with longtime work wives? That.

For managers or creators seeking thoughtful innovation and originality—which is not the goal of, say, most customer service teams—the practical applications of this are straightforward: