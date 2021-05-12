Walmart, meet Beyond Meatballs. They debut at the retailer just in time for summer

Your spaghetti is lonely. You like plant-based protein. You’re a Walmart shopper.

Now, the stars have aligned. Beyond Meat will start selling its Beyond Meatballs at Walmart next month, the El Segundo, California-based company announced this morning.

The meatless meatballs will be available at 2,100 stores across the United States that already sell Beyond Meat products. Their Walmart debut marks the second major Beyond Meat expansion at Walmart this year; earlier this year, Beyond Sausage Hot Italian and Cookout Classic came to the retailer’s shelves.

Beyond Meatballs were launched in September.

A single serving—five Beyond Meatballs—has 290 calories, 21 grams of fat, 500 milligrams of sodium, and 19 grams of protein, according to the company website.

The Walmart news comes a week after Beyond Meat’s first-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates.