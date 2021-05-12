Instagram profile pronouns: Here’s how to display your gender identity

Instagram has announced ( on Twitter , ironically) that users can now add gender identity pronouns to their profile. With the new optional pronoun labels, users will be able to add up to four gender identity pronounces next to their name above their bio. The pronouns will appear in light grey text. The change will be a boon to those who already have packed Instagram bios–which are limited to 150 characters.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨ The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

Here’s how to add Instagram’s new gender identity pronouns to your profile:

In the Instagram app, tap the profile tab in the button bar at the bottom of the screen. On your profile page, tap “Edit Profile.” Tap the “Pronouns” field. On the next screen in the “Add your pronouns” field, begin typing your preferred pronouns. Note that while you can type whatever you want, Instagram will limit you to choosing between the suggested pronouns that come up. This is so users can’t type non-pronoun text in the new pronoun portion of their bio. After you’ve selected up to four pronouns, you can toggle the switch below to choose between letting everyone who views your profile see your pronouns or only allowing your followers to view your pronouns. Tap the Done button and your pronouns will now appear on your Instagram bio next to your name.

Mashable says they have found 41 supported pronouns, but Instagram also has a dedicated pronouns request page where users can offer suggestions of other pronouns that they would like to be included in the options. Mashable’s list of currently selectable Instagram pronouns include:

co / cos

e / ey / em / eir

fae / faer

he / him / his

she / her / hers

mer / mers

ne / nir / nirs

nee / ner / ners

per / pers

they / them / theirs

thon / thons

ve / ver / vis

vi / vir

xe / xem / xyr

ze / zie / zir / hir

Right now the pronoun identity rollout is limited to users in select countries (Instagram has not announced which ones), but the feature will be rolling out to more countries in the future.