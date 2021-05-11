Remembering Art Gensler, founder of the world’s largest architecture firm

An innovative designer and businessman, Gensler grew the small San Francisco-based design firm that he started in 1965 into a global powerhouse. Gensler’s firm today has 50 offices, thousands of employees, and work underway in more than 100 countries, with notable projects including the Shanghai Tower, the world’s second-tallest building; the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco; and Incheon International Airport in South Korea. It’s a scale of work that has made the firm one of the most successful in the industry. In 2020, Gensler reported $1.55 billion in revenue.

Gensler’s passing follows shortly after the news of the death of another prominent architect, Helmut Jahn, designer of the Thompson Center in Chicago, which was famed for its massive atrium. Jahn, 81, was killed after being struck by two vehicles while he was riding a bicycle.

Gensler took a different approach to the business of architecture compared to his contemporaries from the beginning, focusing on interior design at a time when it was little more than an afterthought and often dismissed as decorating.

“Most architects were looking at buildings from the outside, from the form of the building. Art was looking at it from the user experience, from people’s experience,” says Andy Cohen, co-CEO of Gensler, who worked closely with the company’s founder in his four decades with the firm. “To this day, we are always focused on what he called inside out design.”

That has led to decades worth of work doing the spatial planning and interior design of everything from offices to healthcare facilities to sports stadiums. As a firm, Gensler has ventured into all facets of design, including research, urban planning, architecture, product development, and brand design. Some of its more unconventional projects include a dog museum for the American Kennel Club in New York, a proposed pavilion for the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and the locker room for the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.