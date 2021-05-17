Meet the mystery woman who mastered IBM’s 5,400-character Chinese typewriter

advertisement advertisement

I had seen this woman before. Many times now. I was certain of it. But who was she? In a film from 1947, she’s operating an electric Chinese typewriter, the first of its kind, manufactured by IBM. Semi-circled by journalists, and a nervous-looking middle-aged Chinese man—Kao Chung-chin, the engineer who invented the machine—she radiates a smile as she pulls a sheet of paper from the device. Kao is biting his lip, his eyes darting back and forth intently between the crowd and the typist.

As soon as I saw that film, I began to riffle through my files. I’m a professor of Chinese history at Stanford University, and I was years into a book project on the history of modern Chinese information technology—and the Chinese typewriter specifically. By that point, I had amassed a large and still-growing body of source materials, including archival documents, historic photographs, and even antique machines. My office was becoming something of a private museum. As I thought, I’d encountered the typist previously in my research, in glossy IBM brochures and on the cover of Chinese magazines. Who was she? Why did she appear so frequently, so prominently, in the history of IBM’s effort to electrify the Chinese language? The IBM Chinese typewriter was a formidable machine—not something just anyone could handle with the aplomb of the young typist in the film. On the keyboard affixed to the hulking, gunmetal gray chassis, 36 keys were divided into four banks: 0 through 5; 0 through 9; 0 through 9; and 0 through 9. With just these 36 keys, the machine was capable of producing up to 5,400 Chinese characters in all, wielding a language that was infinitely more difficult to mechanize than English or other Western writing systems.

To type a Chinese character, one depressed a total of 4 keys—one from each bank—more or less simultaneously, compared by one observer to playing a chord on the piano. Just as the film explained, “if you want to type word number 4862 you would press 4-8-6-2 and the machine would type the right character.⁠” Each four-digit code corresponded with a character etched on a revolving drum inside the typewriter. Spinning continuously at a speed of 60 revolutions per minute, or once per second, the drum measured 7 inches in diameter, and 11 inches in length. Its surface was etched with 5,400 Chinese characters,⁠ letters of the English alphabet, punctuation marks, numerals, and a handful of other symbols. How was the typist in the film able to pull off such a remarkable feat of memory? Certainly, there are a host of professionals who, in the course of their daily work, are able to wield an impressive array of special codes—telegraph operators, emergency responders, court stenographers, trained musicians, police officers, grocery store clerks. But none of them have to memorize thousands of ciphers or codes. This young woman was a virtuoso.

Excited to share the film with others, I posted a brief write-up about it on a blog I used to run, and that was that. One day, however, a comment appeared (a rare occurrence). “Thank You for the memories,” it read. “I am the woman demonstrating the Chinese typewriter in the recent restored movie. If you’d like more info please contact me.”⁠ My heart skipped a beat. Could this really be her? Or was this some kind of brilliant scam concocted by a netizen with too much time on their hands? I had to respond, but I proceeded with caution:

Dear Ms. Lew, My name is Tom Mullaney, and I am writing in response to your recent post on my Chinese typewriter blog. I was extremely excited to receive your note, and just wanted to confirm: you are the person who worked with Kao Chung-Chin (Chung-chin Kao) to demonstrate the IBM Chinese Typewriter? Thank you very much for making contact, and I eagerly await your response, Tom Mullaney In the postscript, I included a shibboleth of sorts: a question which, I knew from my research, could only be answered by Ms. Lew herself, someone who knew her personally, or someone who, like me, had spent years in Chinese archives and rare book collections: p.s. May I ask what your Chinese name is, in Chinese characters? She responded—accurately. All of my doubt evaporated, replaced with excitement. I responded immediately, eager to arrange a time to speak. I had so many questions. How did she become involved in the IBM project? What was her background? What was it like to use the machine? How did she manage to memorize all of those four-digit codes? I couldn’t wait for the moment when I could speak to her in person.

But my email to Lew went without a response, first for weeks, and then for months. I sent a polite follow-up email. Silence again. Finally, the trail went entirely cold. I never learned why. It would be another eight years before I reconnected with Lois Lew, this time thanks to a friend and former employee of hers. Like Lew, he saw a blog entry of mine and reached out. Perhaps because I was vouchsafed, thanks to my exchanges with Lew’s friend; this time the conversation took place. And it was well worth the wait. “You’ve been looking for me for ten years,” she began, as soon as she answered my call. I could virtually sense her smiling, sending my thoughts back to the 1947 film.

It was true—in fact, it was an understatement. When I first saw Lois Lew, I was 29 years old. On the phone with her, I was 40. She had traveled a far greater distance. In the IBM promotional film, she was a mere 22. On the phone with me, she was 95. I couldn’t believe I was finally talking to her.

Lois Lew and the four-digit code When the IBM Chinese typewriter was debuted to the world, Lois Lew was a worker in Department 76 of Plant 3 of the IBM office in Rochester, New York.⁠ Born Lois Eng on December 21, 1924, in Troy, New York, her early life was marked by struggle, political turmoil, and near constant movement. Shortly after she was born, her family returned to China, in the years leading up to the outbreak of war with Japan in 1937.⁠ When war erupted, Lew’s family was forced to flee south, largely on foot, on a perilous trek from north China to Hong Kong. Along the way, Lew recalled to me, there were times when she had to carry a sibling on her back. In Hong Kong, her mother took notice of a family in the neighborhood that struck her as financially stable. Engaging the help of a matchmaker, she inquired as to whether any of the sons in the family were eligible bachelors. She provided a photograph of Lois, and after some time received an answer in the affirmative. Lois’s mother successfully matched three of her daughters this way, one to a man in Chicago, a second to a man in San Francisco, and a third—Lois—to a man in Rochester, New York. All of these men, her mother was assured, were financially well-off and more than capable of supporting their brides-to-be.

At the age of 16, Lew ventured upon a trans-Pacific voyage by herself, disembarking at San Francisco and then taking a train (again by herself) to Chicago. Her soon-to-be brother-in-law greeted her there and accompanied her to Rochester. She could speak and understand barely a few words of English. Upon her arrival in Rochester, Lew learned the truth about her new husband-to-be—a man named Yuen Lew—and his financial situation. Far from living a comfortable life, Lew slept in the back room of his laundry shop, along with his sister Gay. Being too young to marry legally in the state of New York, the couple traveled to New Jersey to form their union. Lois Eng became Lois Lew. And while her new sister-in-law would go on to attend high school, Lois was told that a married woman like her didn’t do that kind of thing.

Lois and Gay were among only a handful of Chinese women in Rochester at the time, a fact which—counterintuitively—may have contributed to their being hired by nearby IBM. “In those days, you didn’t see many Chinese girls,” Lew recounted to me in our conversation. “They would just use us for show: Chinese girls using an American typewriter.” Lew became a capable typist, as did Gay. Then the IBM Chinese typewriter was unveiled to the world. Suddenly, IBM—and, above all, the typewriter’s inventor, Kao Chung-Chin—needed to find Chinese-speaking typists to help demonstrate the prototype both in the United States and in China. Lois and Gay were summoned to New York to meet with Kao in person. But then illness struck. Gay contracted tuberculosis, and needed to be hospitalized—and so Lew made this journey, as she had so many in her young life, alone.

Renting a room at a local YWCA, Lew hired a taxi, and was shepherded to IBM’s world headquarters at 590 Madison Avenue. She stepped out of the cab, gazed upward at the 100,000-square foot, 20-story building, and entered the elevator to meet with Kao.⁠ As Kao read over Lew’s resume, which exhibited nothing like an educational background, he was visibly displeased. “Do you know how to spell the word ‘encyclopedia?'” he asked. Take this chart. Go back to your hotel, and memorize the 4-digit codes for one hundred characters.” It was a peculiar and even insulting question—a kind of aggressive non sequitur. Lew knew immediately what Kao was after: He was testing her, disappointed in her lack of formal education. But she also knew that Kao’s suspicions were correct: She did not know how to spell this word. Overcome and on the verge of tears, Lew wanted to race back down the elevator, back to the Bronx, back to the YWCA where she was renting a room, and perhaps all the way back to Rochester.

“Do you want me to go home?” she asked. Kao looked at her, and then looked away. The room fell silent. His decision seemed to take a lifetime. Here Lew was, an IBM plant worker with not even a high school education, who had already failed a basic spelling test in the opening moments of the interview. The question she asked lingered in the room: Do you want me to go home? What Lew could not have known at the time, however, was that Kao needed her far more than she needed him. Before Lew, there had been another typist—another young woman named Grace Tong who Kao had hired to demonstrate the machine to journalists and executives. Tong was everything Kao had wanted in an assistant. She boasted a college education. Her husband Yanghu Tong was a talented engineer. What is more, she was the daughter-in-law of Hollington Tong, the respected Chinese diplomat and journalist.

